Ludhiana: Auto driver booked for seven-year-old’s rape

A 19-year-old auto driver has been booked for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl after finding her alone at home on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar of Kasaban Colony. He is reportedly a friend of the girl’s neighbour and was a frequent visitor to the house.

The victim’s mother, who is the complainant in the case, said that she works as a domestic help, and used to go to work, leaving her daughter at home.

On Tuesday when she returned from work, she found her daughter crying. When she asked, her daughter told her that the accused had raped her.

Sub-inspector Jasvir Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 376 AB (rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused, who is yet to be traced.