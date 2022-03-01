Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Bid to rob mobile phone foiled, locals tied snatcher to pole
Ludhiana | Bid to rob mobile phone foiled, locals tied snatcher to pole

After two accused injured a hosiery worker in a bid to rob his mobile phone near Tajpur road in Ludhiana on Tuesday afternoon, the locals nabbed one of the snatchers and thrashed him
The locals tied the accused, who attempted to rob, to a pole and thrashed him before handing him over to the Ludhiana police. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
The locals tied the accused, who attempted to rob, to a pole and thrashed him before handing him over to the Ludhiana police. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 11:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After two accused injured a hosiery worker in an attempt to rob his mobile phone near Tajpur road on Tuesday afternoon, the locals nabbed one of the snatchers and thrashed him, while his accomplice managed to flee.

The locals tied the accused to a pole and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

Hosiery worker Danish Kumar said he was having a cup of tea at a roadside vend when a man approached him and borrowed a mobile phone to make a call. “As I handed over the phone to him, he tried to escape with the phone.I followed and nabbed the accused,” said Danish.

Meanwhile, his aide turned up there and assaulted the victim with a sharp-edged weapon. The locals intervened and nabbed one of the accused.

Thereafter, the police initiated proceedings to lodge an FIR against the accused.

