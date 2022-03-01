Ludhiana | Bid to rob mobile phone foiled, locals tied snatcher to pole
After two accused injured a hosiery worker in an attempt to rob his mobile phone near Tajpur road on Tuesday afternoon, the locals nabbed one of the snatchers and thrashed him, while his accomplice managed to flee.
The locals tied the accused to a pole and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.
Hosiery worker Danish Kumar said he was having a cup of tea at a roadside vend when a man approached him and borrowed a mobile phone to make a call. “As I handed over the phone to him, he tried to escape with the phone.I followed and nabbed the accused,” said Danish.
Meanwhile, his aide turned up there and assaulted the victim with a sharp-edged weapon. The locals intervened and nabbed one of the accused.
Thereafter, the police initiated proceedings to lodge an FIR against the accused.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.