Ludhiana | Bike borne man robbed at gunpoint, 4 arrested within hours

Hours after a man was robbed at gunpoint on Raikot Road in Jagraon, police on Sunday arrested four of the accused and recovered the stolen items from them.

The police recovered the silver bracelet, mobile phone and ₹56,000 cash, which the accused – Harpreet Singh of Tusa village , Kuldeep Singh of Lehra village, Sukhdeep Singh and Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu of Dholan village – had stolen from Jarnail Singh of Akhara village.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Patil Ketan Baliram said that two illegal pistols, five bullets and a Hyundai Verna, which were used to execute the crime, were also seized from the accused.

The complainant said he was on his way to Jagraon on his bike to purchase groceries when the accused intercepted him near Bulbul Feed Factory on Raikot Road. The accused threatened him with guns and asked him to handover all his valuables. When Jarnail resisted the accused thrashed him, and one of the men, Harpreet Singh, bit him on the arm during a scuffle.

The SSP said that the accused were arrested from Tusa village and a case had been registered against them under Sections 379B (snatching), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections of the Arms Act.

Eleven cases are already registered against Harpreet Singh (including attempt to murder, kidnapping, trespassing and arms possession), Sukhdeep Singh is facing trial in four cases (assault, sexually assault on minor boy and attempt to murder), and Jagdeep Singh has two cases (attempt to murder and assault) lodged against him.