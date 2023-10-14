Ludhiana: Borstal jail inmates indulge in spat over changing TV channel, 4 injured

Four inmates were injured after two groups indulged in a spat over changing the channel in Borstal Jail on Friday. The inmates assaulted each other with sharp-edged spoons. The injured inmates were taken to Civil Hospital for medical examination. The injured inmates were taken to Civil Hospital for medical examination. (ht file)

The jail staff has lodged members of both groups in separate barracks after the incident.

One of the inmates, Sumit, stated that he along with other inmates was watching television in the jail on Friday night. Meanwhile, members of their rival groups changed the channel. When they objected to it, the accused attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

Gurpreet Singh, superintendent at Borstal Jail, said that members of two groups indulged in a spat over changing the TV channel. They attacked each other. A total of four inmates suffered injuries in the spat. The staff intervened and dispersed them. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

He added that they have informed the Division number 7 police to lodge an FIR against the inmates.

