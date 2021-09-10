Ludhiana: Burglars strike at contractor’s house, decamp with cash, jewellery

Burglars targeted the locked house of a contractor in Upkar Nagar and decamped with cash, jewellery, mobile phones and electronic gadgets on Wednesday. The Division Number 8 police have registered an FIR against the unidentified thieves and initiated an investigation.

Two accused have been captured in the CCTVs installed nearby while entering and fleeing the house.

Complainant Gaurav Arora of Gurdev Nagar said that he also has a house in Upkar Nagar. On Thursday, he saw the window of his house broken and found the rooms ransacked when he went inside.

Arora told the police that the burglars have taken away one necklace, two mobile phones, an iPad, 12 silver coins and ₹74,000 in cash.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh said that two men have been spotted in the CCTV footage while entering the house around 1.30am. “They remained inside the house for 45 minutes,” he added.

The FIR has been registered under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC at the Division Number 8 police station.

The police are trying to identify the accused, the ASI said.