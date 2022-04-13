Ludhiana: Carjackers abduct woman after thrashing kin, drive around city for two hours
In a shocking incident, six miscreants kidnapped a woman in her Kia Sonet car after thrashing her husband and father-in-law and drove around the city for over two hours on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
They later dropped her off near Durga temple, located close to the Jagraon Bridge, after robbing her jewellery, Apple smart watch and mobile phone. The accused allegedly also thrashed her.
The car was found abandoned on a plot in Ramgarh on Tuesday afternoon.
The woman’s father-in-law, who is the complainant in the case, said the family had gone to attend a sangeet ceremony at a restaurant in Upkar Nagar on Monday night. After sometime, his son and daughter-in-law dropped him home and were planning to return to the function venue. It was then that he remembered that he had left his scooter at the venue and asked his son to take him along so he could bring the scooter home.
“When we reached the restaurant, six men on three motorcycles waylaid us. When my son got out of the car to check what the problem was, the men opened assault on him with sharp-edged weapons. The miscreants then got into the car and drove off even as my daughter-in-law and I were still inside. When I started screaming for help, the accused pushed me out of the car and sped with my daughter-in-law,” said the complainant, adding that he immediately informed the police. Around 2.30am when the accused dropped his daughter-in-law near a temple, she borrowed a phone from a passerby and informed the family about her location following which police rescued her.
Division Number 8 station house officer sub-inspector Kulbir Singh said the accused have been captured on closed-circuit television cameras in the area and police are trying to ascertain their identity.
The incident has raised questions about the police response time as the car could not be traced for several hours even as the family had informed them immediately after the incident.
A case of kidnapping, robbery and assault has been registered against unidentified persons.
Three of family found murdered in Rupnagar
In a report submitted to the Mohali deputy commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate Harbans Singh has submitted that the iron shed that collapsed at Rampur Kalan village in Zirakpur on March 29, killing two women and injuring five persons, was completely illegal. The report adds that though the contract to build the shed was given to contractor Prem Singh, it was the duty of the land owner, Gurjit Singh Kohli, brother of AAP MLA from Patiala Ajitpal Singh Kohli to get permission for the construction.
GMADA section officer arrested for taking ₹1.5-lakh bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority for taking a ₹1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue hNirmal Singh, a resident of Phase 10, who owns a booth in Phase 11the no-dues certificate. The accused, Devinder Kumar Sharma, was arrested following a complaint by a resident of Phase 10, Nirmal Singh, who owns a booth in Phase 11. The deal was eventually settled for ₹1.5 lakh, of which Singh had already paid ₹50,000.
Ludhiana: Rebuked for late-night revelry, group opens fire; two injured
Rebuked for creating ruckus, a group of revellers opened attack on an agriculturist, his son and relatives at Mata Karamkaur Colony on Tibba road on late Monday night. The accused allegedly also opened fire, which left two persons injured, besides vandalizing some cars in the locality. Two of the accused Armaan and Deep were arrested on Tuesday morning, while their aides are on the run.
Nerul police book 2 constables on IPL duty for entering players’ bio-bubble in drunken state
Nerul police have booked two constables attached with Navi Mumbai and Thane police commissionerates for getting drunk during IPL bandobast on Monday and entering the bio-bubble meant for the players to click pictures. The constables have been identified as Ravindra Limbaji Mate (33), attached to Taloja police, and Narendra Madhavrao Nagpure (36), attached to Thane police. The whole incident was recorded by the IPL organisers and Navi Mumbai police commissioner was informed about the same.
Railway racks’ paucity hitting wheat transport: IIA
The Indian Industries Association has pointed out to the state government the shortage of racks in the Railways for exporting wheat from Uttar Pradesh. Ashok Agarwal, president, IIA, wrote a letter to minister for agriculture in the state government, Surya Pratap Shahi, informing him about shortage of racks, on Tuesday. Shahi said that against the requirement of 50-60 racks, only one or two racks were available for transporting wheat.
