Ludhiana | CICU organises two-day training on business writing skills and e-mail etiquettes
To empower industry by promoting good communication skills, a two-day training programme on business writing skills and e-mail etiquettes, which was organised by Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) concluded on Monday.
Over 40 professionals from different industries, including owners, executives and managers attended the interactive training programme conducted by Saloni Kaul, HR business consultant and entrepreneurship coach.
During the training, emphasis was laid on communication skills, understanding barriers to effective communication, ground rules for productive communication, planning and structuring communication, e-mail etiquettes, most common mistakes people make in business writing etc.
CICU also provided training certificates to all the participants.
President, CICU, Upkar Singh Ahuja and general secretary Pankaj Sharma said with the world shrinking and business avenues opening wider horizons, there is an urgent need to relook at the ways, which help to grow the business by good communication skills.
