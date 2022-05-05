Ludhiana | Colonisers, property dealers stage protest over ‘non-issuance’ of NOCs by GLADA
Lambasting the state government and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authorities (GLADA) authorities over alleged non-issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOC), which are mandatory for registration of plots, Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association staged a protest outside the sub-registrar office (West) on Hambran Road on Wednesday.
The protesting colonisers said unnecessary conditions are being imposed and NOCs are not being issued by the GLADA authorities even when the policy of the state allows regularisation of individual plots. They rued that there is a slump in the real estate sector and the residents are forced to make rounds of the GLADA office for availing the NOC.
Slamming the state government over its claim to put an end to corruption in the state, the members said the decision to make NOC mandatory for registration of plots has further increased corruption in sub-registrar offices.
President of the association GS Lamba said the department has stopped issuing NOCs for the plots, citing a recent order of the High Court wherein the court stated that registration should be done only after the plot owner gets NOC. “But the court never ordered the department to stop issuing NOCs. Even in the regularisation policy floated by the state government in 2018, it has been clearly stated that if the coloniser fails to get the colony regularised, a plot holder can get his individual plot regularised by paying the fee with only one condition that the colony should have been established before March 2018. But the department is not even issuing NOCs to the plot holders,” Lamba said.
The colonisers added that the residents, who have availed NOC from the department in the past, are not being issued the power connection. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) asks for PSPCL’s NOC issued for the colony, which is an additional burden on the plot holders.
“The government has failed to announce an affordable housing scheme in the district. We are selling plots to residents at affordable prices and have even applied for getting the colonies regularised under the policy, but the government’s new conditions have been causing slump in the real sector. The department should issue NOCs without any further delay,” Lamba said, adding that the association will raise the agitation to next level in the coming days.
GLADA estate officer Preetinder Singh Bains said the NOCs are being issued to the plot holders, if they submit the proof that the colony was established before March 2018. “The plot holders only have to submit an undertaking with the department, as per the directions received from the state government, and no more conditions are imposed for issuance of NOC,” he added.
-
Over 500 fresh Covid cases reported from UP in last 48 hrs
Over 500 more people tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 infection in the past 48 hours in Uttar Pradesh, according to the data from the state health department. In the past 24 hours, 244 patients recovered and 199 new cases were reported. The number of active cases came down from 1,687 to 1,641. The state has reported a total 20,75,337 cases and 23,508 deaths since the pandemic started in March 2020.
-
Phaphamau, Khevrajpur multiple murders: Seven nabbed after encounter with police
The Prayagraj police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the two incidents of brutal multiple murders in the district with the arrest of seven members of an inter-state vagabond criminal gang after an encounter. In the two incidents, bodies were found at Khevrajpur village of Tharwai (April 23, 2022) and Gohri Village in Phaphamau area (November 25, 2021) of the trans-Ganga regions of the district.
-
Power theft in Ludhiana: PSPCL nabs 24 violators, collects ₹10 lakh fine
The enforcement wing of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Wednesday nabbed 24 power pilferers and collected around ₹10 lakh fine during a raid in Agar Nagar (Unit-2). A total of five enforcement squads raided the residential areas — Sarita Vihar, Aashiana Colony, Smart City, Krishna Enclave and Jassian Road — under Agar Nagar division. The officials said the local police teams also accompanied them for security.
-
Municipal corporation to set up 10 foot over bridges in Lucknow
The state capital will soon have about 10 new foot over bridges (FOBs) in different parts of the city. A 42 MLD sewage treatment plant plant is also proposed in Lucknow's trans-Gomti under smart city plan, officials said. Places where FOBs are proposed include Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Gomti Nagar, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Mithai Wala crossing and Hahnemann Crossing among others.
-
Delhi: Two minors apprehended for robbery, murder of 77-year-old
Seventy-two hours after a 77-year-old builder was robbed and murdered at his home in Civil Lines on Sunday, a joint team of the Delhi Police and the crime branch has cracked the case and apprehended two juveniles in conflict with law on Tuesday for the crime.
