Ludhiana: Congress protests against Modi government’s ‘anti-people’ policies

On the 132nd birth centenary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, senior Congress leader KK Bawa and party workers on horseback staged a protest against the Modi government.

The protest march was carried at the Jagraon Bridge where Punjab State Industries Development Corporation chairman KK Bawa, party in-charge of the Dakha assembly constituency Sandeep Sandhu, Pawan Diwan, Congress leader, Nirmal Singh Kaira, president, Punjab Congress Seva Dal, Lina Taparia, president, Women Congress, Ludhiana, Sehri, Resam Singh Sagu also participated.

Bawa and a convoy of Congress workers laid wreaths at the statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev before marching towards the southern constituency against the “anti-people” policies of the Modi government. The workers expressed anger by burning pictures of the Modi government in the Lohara area of the southern constituency.