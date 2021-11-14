Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Congress protests against Modi government’s ‘anti-people’ policies
On the 132nd birth centenary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress workers held a protest against Modi government’s ‘anti-people’ policies in Ludhiana; a protest march was carried at Jagraon Bridge
Congress workers held a protest against Centre’s ‘anti-people’ policies in Ludhiana on Saturday. They expressed anger by burning pictures of the Modi government in the Lohara area. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 03:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

On the 132nd birth centenary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, senior Congress leader KK Bawa and party workers on horseback staged a protest against the Modi government.

The protest march was carried at the Jagraon Bridge where Punjab State Industries Development Corporation chairman KK Bawa, party in-charge of the Dakha assembly constituency Sandeep Sandhu, Pawan Diwan, Congress leader, Nirmal Singh Kaira, president, Punjab Congress Seva Dal, Lina Taparia, president, Women Congress, Ludhiana, Sehri, Resam Singh Sagu also participated.

Bawa and a convoy of Congress workers laid wreaths at the statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev before marching towards the southern constituency against the “anti-people” policies of the Modi government. The workers expressed anger by burning pictures of the Modi government in the Lohara area of the southern constituency.

Sunday, November 14, 2021
