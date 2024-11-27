Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Couple among 3 booked for duping Delhi man of 15 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 27, 2024 10:39 PM IST

Accused took money from the victim while claiming that they had links with officials in the central government and that they would help him in securing a job for his son Nitin Puri in the Union ministry of human resource development.

The city 2 police station of Khanna booked a couple and their aide for allegedly duping a New Delhi resident of 15 lakh on the pretext of helping his son in securing a job in the Union ministry of human resource development (MHRD).

The accused hail from Humayunpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib. They are yet to be arrested.
The accused hail from Humayunpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib. They are yet to be arrested.

The accused have been identified as Ajit Singh, his wife Paramjit Kaur and aide Amarjot Singh of Humayunpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Narinder Puri, a resident of Shivaji Park in New Delhi.

Puri stated that he came in contact with the accused, who claimed that they had links in the central government. They promised to help him in securing a job for his son Nitin Puri in the ministry.

Puri stated that the accused took 15 lakh from him. The accused handed over an appointment letter to his son, which was later found fake. Later, the accused stopped receiving his calls. He made a complaint to the police on June 19.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that after investigating the matter, the police lodged an FIR under Sections 467 and 471 of the IPC against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On