Ludhiana: Couple among 3 booked for duping Delhi man of 15 lakh

The city 2 police station of Khanna booked a couple and their aide for allegedly duping a New Delhi resident of ₹15 lakh on the pretext of helping his son in securing a job in the Union ministry of human resource development (MHRD). The accused hail from Humayunpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib. They are yet to be arrested.

The accused have been identified as Ajit Singh, his wife Paramjit Kaur and aide Amarjot Singh of Humayunpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Narinder Puri, a resident of Shivaji Park in New Delhi.

Puri stated that he came in contact with the accused, who claimed that they had links in the central government. They promised to help him in securing a job for his son Nitin Puri in the ministry.

Puri stated that the accused took ₹15 lakh from him. The accused handed over an appointment letter to his son, which was later found fake. Later, the accused stopped receiving his calls. He made a complaint to the police on June 19.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that after investigating the matter, the police lodged an FIR under Sections 467 and 471 of the IPC against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.