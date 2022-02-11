Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Covid norms go for a toss at Child Development Project office
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Covid norms go for a toss at Child Development Project office

Social distancing and Covid norms went for a toss as Anganwadi workers, auxillary nurse midwifes (ANMs) and Asha workers gathered in large numbers for a training session at the Child Development Project office in Ludhiana
Around 6,000 health workers gathered at the Child Development Project office in Ludhiana; Covid norms were thrown to the wind. (HT Photp)
Around 6,000 health workers gathered at the Child Development Project office in Ludhiana; Covid norms were thrown to the wind. (HT Photp)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Social distancing and Covid norms went for a toss as Anganwadi workers, auxillary nurse midwifes (ANMs) and Asha workers gathered in large numbers for a training session at the Child Development Project office near Sidhwan Canal on Gill Road on Thursday.

The health workers have been assigned the duty to check temperature of voters using thermal scanners and provide masks and sanitisers at polling booths on the day of the elections. However, the office did not have the necessary instruments to provide the training and after making the workers wait for three hours, they were sent back.

According to Anganwadi workers, around 6,000 people gathered at the office and there was utter chaos as very few people were wearing masks and there was no social distancing.

An Asha worker said that they should be called in groups to avoid crowding and as some of them had even come from other corners of the city, officials should have ensured that the instruments were available.

Despite repeated attempts, Gulbahar Toor, district program officer, was not available for comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out