Ludhiana crime| Doctor couple out on a stroll attacked, robbed of 2,500

A city-based doctor couple was assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of ₹2,500 cash, when they were out for a stroll in Bagga Kalan village of Ladhowal on Monday evening.

Complainant Dr Daljit Singh, 54, of Basant Avenue, Dugri, who is a surgeon, said that he, along with his wife Gunamrit Kaur, a gynecologist, had gone towards Ladhowal to click pictures of sunset and nature. As they were busy clicking pictures, two miscreants turned up at the spot, and one of them attacked Dr Singh with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused then snatched his wallet, containing ₹2,500 cash.

Dr Singh was able to click the picture of one of the accused, which he has handed over to the police. He suffered severe head injuries in the attack.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Raj Kumar, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 379-B (snatched) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused.