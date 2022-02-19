Ludhiana | CT University launches a bus ‘Innovation on Wheels’

To promote awareness about science and innovation, the department of robotics and automation, CT University, designed a bus named ‘Innovation on Wheels’.

Varsity officials said the motivation behind it was the increasing gap between the innovation and students, witnessed during the lockdown period.

The bus designed by a team of six people, including a lab technician, includes an automatic sanitizer machine at the entrance and showcases different projects, including a 3D printed museum, ventilation regulating device, and others.

Harmeet Singh said, “Students can observe innovation and learn about the projects from our on-board instructor as well as can visit the university.”

Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi appreciated the initiative of the university.