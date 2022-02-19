Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | CT University launches a bus ‘Innovation on Wheels’
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | CT University launches a bus ‘Innovation on Wheels’

Officials of CT University, Ludhiana, said the motivation behind it was the increasing gap between the innovation and students, witnessed during the lockdown period
The bus ‘Innovation on Wheels’ was designed by a team of six people, including a lab technician, of CT University, Ludhiana. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
The bus ‘Innovation on Wheels’ was designed by a team of six people, including a lab technician, of CT University, Ludhiana. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To promote awareness about science and innovation, the department of robotics and automation, CT University, designed a bus named ‘Innovation on Wheels’.

Varsity officials said the motivation behind it was the increasing gap between the innovation and students, witnessed during the lockdown period.

The bus designed by a team of six people, including a lab technician, includes an automatic sanitizer machine at the entrance and showcases different projects, including a 3D printed museum, ventilation regulating device, and others.

Harmeet Singh said, “Students can observe innovation and learn about the projects from our on-board instructor as well as can visit the university.”

Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi appreciated the initiative of the university.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out