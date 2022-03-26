Ludhiana | Day after protest against GADVASU, police lodge FIR for traffic blockade
A day after students of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) staged a protest and blocked traffic on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road outside veterinary hospital, the police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused for blocking the traffic.
Assistant sun-inspector Amrik Singh, who lodged the FIR, said he was on patrolling duty near South City Canal Bridge when he came to know that some persons are protesting at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road and they have blocked the traffic. Due to the protest, many of the vehicles had stuck in the traffic jam.
He added that a case under Section 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused.
Students of GADVASU staged a protest against the university authorities on Thursday, which led to a huge traffic jam on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. The stretch is already congested due to the construction of flyovers.
The protestors alleged that two students of the third year of Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry were deliberately declared failed for the reason best known to the university.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics