Ludhiana | Day after protest against GADVASU, police lodge FIR for traffic blockade

Published on Mar 26, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after students of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) staged a protest and blocked traffic on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road outside veterinary hospital, the police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused for blocking the traffic.

Assistant sun-inspector Amrik Singh, who lodged the FIR, said he was on patrolling duty near South City Canal Bridge when he came to know that some persons are protesting at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road and they have blocked the traffic. Due to the protest, many of the vehicles had stuck in the traffic jam.

He added that a case under Section 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused.

Students of GADVASU staged a protest against the university authorities on Thursday, which led to a huge traffic jam on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. The stretch is already congested due to the construction of flyovers.

The protestors alleged that two students of the third year of Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry were deliberately declared failed for the reason best known to the university.

