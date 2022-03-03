Ludhiana | Deep Baseball Club lifts 16th Senior District Baseball trophy

Deep Baseball Club on Wednesday lifted the trophy at Ludhiana Baseball Association’s two-day-long 16th Senior District baseball Championship for boys, which was being held at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School Gill.

The side defeated the Ranjit Baseball Club 3-2 in the summit clash.

The tournament had seen the participation of eight teams including the Deep Baseball Club, Ranjit Baseball Club, Guru Nanak Baseball Club, Arya College for Boys, Government Senior Secondary School Club Gill, Government College For Boys, Khalsa warriors Baseball Club and Gill Baseball Club.

Road to the finals

Ranjit Baseball Club had in their opening match beaten Gill Baseball Club 2-1. Arya College for boys edged out Khalsa Warriors Baseball Club 1-0 in their first match.

Deep Baseball Club, meanwhile, took a 2-1 win over Government Senior Secondary School Club Gill. Government college for boys took the last semifinal spot by beating Guru Nanak Baseball Club 2-0.

Ranjit Baseball Club and Deep Baseball Club raced to semifinal wins over Arya College (4-1) and Government College (6-1) respectively.

Ludhiana Baseball Association president Harbir Singh Gill felicitated the winning teams.