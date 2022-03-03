Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Deep Baseball Club lifts 16th Senior District Baseball trophy
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Deep Baseball Club lifts 16th Senior District Baseball trophy

Deep Baseball Club defeated the Ranjit Baseball Club 3-2 in the summit clash of 16th Senior District baseball Championship for boys, which was being held at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill
Deep Baseball Club won the 16th Senior District Baseball, being played Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill. (HT Photo)
Deep Baseball Club won the 16th Senior District Baseball, being played Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Deep Baseball Club on Wednesday lifted the trophy at Ludhiana Baseball Association’s two-day-long 16th Senior District baseball Championship for boys, which was being held at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School Gill.

The side defeated the Ranjit Baseball Club 3-2 in the summit clash.

The tournament had seen the participation of eight teams including the Deep Baseball Club, Ranjit Baseball Club, Guru Nanak Baseball Club, Arya College for Boys, Government Senior Secondary School Club Gill, Government College For Boys, Khalsa warriors Baseball Club and Gill Baseball Club.

Road to the finals

Ranjit Baseball Club had in their opening match beaten Gill Baseball Club 2-1. Arya College for boys edged out Khalsa Warriors Baseball Club 1-0 in their first match.

Deep Baseball Club, meanwhile, took a 2-1 win over Government Senior Secondary School Club Gill. Government college for boys took the last semifinal spot by beating Guru Nanak Baseball Club 2-0.

Ranjit Baseball Club and Deep Baseball Club raced to semifinal wins over Arya College (4-1) and Government College (6-1) respectively.

Ludhiana Baseball Association president Harbir Singh Gill felicitated the winning teams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out