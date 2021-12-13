Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Denied money, drug addict assaults friend with knife
Ludhiana: Denied money, drug addict assaults friend with knife

A case under sections of IPC has been registered against a drug addict, who thrashed and tried to stab his friend with a knife after he refused to give him money to buy drugs in Ludhiana
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:53 AM IST
ByHt Correspondent, Ludhiana

A drug addict was booked on Sunday for allegedly beating up his friend after he refused to give him money to buy drugs.

After the attack, the accused, Sheru, fled from the spot leaving his friend injured. The complainant, Jaskaran Singh, 37, of Dairy Complex said that the accused often met him at the Rishi Nagar market. “On December 1, I was returning home on my bike, when I met Sheru, who asked me for money to buy drugs, When I refused to lend money to him, he started thrashing me, and also tried to stab me with a knife.”

Sheru fled from the spot after the accused raised the alarm. Assistant sub-inspector Amrik Singh, investigating officer from the PAU police station, said that a case had been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Though the incident was reported on December 1, the complainant filed a case on Saturday.

