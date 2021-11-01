Ludhiana district: 29 new dengue cases reported in 24 hours

As many as 29 new dengue cases were reported from Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, district health department officials said on Monday. The total count of confirmed dengue patients in the district has reached 1,257, while 3,101 patients are suspected to have contracted the disease .

Of the total confirmed cases, 938 have been reported from Ludhiana city, while the others have been reported from areas lie Khanna, Jagraon, Payal, Samrala and Sahnewal. As many as 540 patients are undergoing treatment, while 717 have been discharged.

As per the health department officials no confirmed death has been reported in the district due to the dengue. However, four suspected fatalities had been reported in the past.

Two fresh Covid cases emerge

Two fresh Covid cases were reported from the district in the last 24 hours. The total count of Covid patients in the district has reached 87,610, out of which 2,106 patients have succumbed to the disease. There were 19 active cases in the district on Monday.