 Ludhiana: Driver killed after truck rams into parked tractor - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Driver killed after truck rams into parked tractor

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 06, 2024 05:04 AM IST

A driver died after he rammed his over-speeding truck into a stationary tractor-trailer near Ladhowal toll barrier on the national highway on Monday morning after breaking the barricades.

A driver died after he rammed his over-speeding truck into a stationary tractor-trailer near Ladhowal toll barrier on the national highway on Monday morning after breaking the barricades. A tyre of the truck also burst in the accident.

A driver died after he rammed his over-speeding truck into a stationary tractor-trailer near Ladhowal toll barrier on the national highway on Monday morning after breaking the barricades. (HT File)
A driver died after he rammed his over-speeding truck into a stationary tractor-trailer near Ladhowal toll barrier on the national highway on Monday morning after breaking the barricades. (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Davinder Singh, 35, a resident of Gopal Nagar of Haibowal. On being informed the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police suspect the truck driver broke the barricade intending to not pay the toll fee.

Inspector Kulbir Singh, SHO at Ladhowal Police station, said that the impact of the accident was so strong that the truck driver died on the spot. It is suspected that the truck driver did not want to pay the toll fee due to which he crashed the vehicle into the toll barrier. After crossing the barrier, the tyre of the truck burst following which the driver lost control over the vehicle which crashed into a stationary tractor-trailer resulting in the driver’s death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Driver killed after truck rams into parked tractor
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On