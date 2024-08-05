Ludhiana: Driver killed after truck rams into parked tractor

A driver died after he rammed his over-speeding truck into a stationary tractor-trailer near Ladhowal toll barrier on the national highway on Monday morning after breaking the barricades. A tyre of the truck also burst in the accident. A driver died after he rammed his over-speeding truck into a stationary tractor-trailer near Ladhowal toll barrier on the national highway on Monday morning after breaking the barricades. (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Davinder Singh, 35, a resident of Gopal Nagar of Haibowal. On being informed the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police suspect the truck driver broke the barricade intending to not pay the toll fee.

Inspector Kulbir Singh, SHO at Ladhowal Police station, said that the impact of the accident was so strong that the truck driver died on the spot. It is suspected that the truck driver did not want to pay the toll fee due to which he crashed the vehicle into the toll barrier. After crossing the barrier, the tyre of the truck burst following which the driver lost control over the vehicle which crashed into a stationary tractor-trailer resulting in the driver’s death.