Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Ferozpur girls win gold in state softball championship
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Ferozpur girls win gold in state softball championship

Ferozepur girls’ team on Saturday won the gold medal in the 26th junior state softball championship held at the Guru Nanak Stadium; Ludhiana got the second position in this championship
In the 26th junior state softball championship, Ferozepur girls’ team bagged gold medal on Saturday. (HT Photo)
In the 26th junior state softball championship, Ferozepur girls’ team bagged gold medal on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 03:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ferozepur girls’ team on Saturday won the gold medal in the 26th junior state softball championship held at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

The tournament was organised by the Punjab Softball Association along with Ludhiana Softball Association.

Ludhiana got the second position in this championship as it lost to Ferozpur by 3-0. Fazilka bagged the third spot by defeating Amritsar by 10-0.

PN Passi, secretary, Punjab softball Association, along with coaches Jaspreet, Nirmaljit Kaur, Ranjit Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Jaspreet Singh, Rakesh Kumar and Tejinder gave the medals to the winners.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out