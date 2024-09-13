Menu Explore
Ludhiana: FIR against husband, in-laws over 25-year-old woman’s suicide bid

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 13, 2024 10:18 PM IST

A case was registered against a woman's husband and in-laws after the 25-year-old attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance, officials said.

A case was registered against a woman’s husband and in-laws after the 25-year-old attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance, officials said.

A case was registered against a woman’s husband and in-laws after the 25-year-old attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance, officials said. (HT File)
A case was registered against a woman’s husband and in-laws after the 25-year-old attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance, officials said. (HT File)

They added that the 25-year-old was forced to take the extreme step because of alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws.

The division number 7 police registered a first-information report (FIR).

In her complaint, the woman said she married the accused on July 12, 2019. Five years after marriage, she gave birth to a baby girl and the accused started harassing her over it.

She said she took the extreme step because of the pressure of harassment.

Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR was registered under sections 316(2) and 85 the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, who are at large.

