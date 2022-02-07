Ludhiana: Fire at hardware and paint unit on Rahon Road, no casualties

Fire broke out at double-storey hardware and paint store on Rahon Road on Sunday morning, triggering several explosions due to a gas cylinder and paint drums stored inside.

Though no casualties were reported, two firefighters had a narrow escape as they got off the terrace of the building just a few minutes before one of the explosions took place. Due to back-to-back explosions, the building is said to developed cracks.

As many as 10 fire tenders were pressed into service and the operations went on for over eight hours. As per information, the security guard noticed some flames emanating from the building around 3.45am and informed the owner, Arun Goyal.

Goyal said, “By the time I reached, the fire had engulfed the entire unit. The fire seems to have been triggered by a short-circuit. The entire stock of paint stored inside has been gutted and the building also has been damaged, but we are yet to ascertain the exact loss.”

Sub fire officer (SFO) Aatish Rai said that 10 fire tenders from different fire stations were deployed at the spot and these had to be refilled over 60 times during the operation, which lasted till noon. “Short-circuit is believed to be the reason behind the fire. No casualty was reported. Traffic diversion was created on part of the Rahon road to facilitate the fire fighting operation.”

No fire safety arrangements

As per fire fighters, there were no fire fighting arrangements in the unit. There was only one entry point, and the unit owner had also not warned the firemen of the gas cylinder stored inside the building. A fire audit, promised for the city, has been hanging fire for the last four years. As part of the audit, the administration officials are to take stock of the fire-safety arrangement and storage of inflammables in all units in the city.