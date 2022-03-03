Ludhiana | Gang behind 3 robberies busted, 5 held

The gang behind a slew of armed robberies in both urban and rural areas of the district was busted with the arrest of five of its members on Wednesday.

Two pistols (.32 bore, and .315 bore) and ammunition (eight rounds) were recovered from the accused — Ravinder singh of Manjit Nagar; Amandeep Singh, Balkar Singh and Davinder Singh of Khujawke village; and Gurdev Singh of Rajasthan.

Terming the arrests a “major breakthrough”, commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “The gang was involved in several incidents of robbery and theft in urban and rural areas of the district. They would rob people at gunpoint, with the weapons procured by Gurdev Singh.”

The gang had carried out three major robberies in the city – at a wine shop in Birmi, Hambra Road and at an outlet of Western Union money transfer, Rahon Road on January 25, and at another wine shop located at Doaba Bahini, Kuhara Road (February 6) – wherein they had decamped with cash, mobile phones and alcohol.

Raids are on to arrest the remaining gang members.