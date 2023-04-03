Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Senior Punjab State Baseball Championship: Ludhiana eves defeat Gurdaspur, bag trophy

Senior Punjab State Baseball Championship: Ludhiana eves defeat Gurdaspur, bag trophy

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 03, 2023 10:24 PM IST

The girls team representing Ludhiana in Senior Punjab State Baseball Championship defeated Gurdaspur by 12-2

Girls team representing Ludhiana bagged the title trophy of the Senior Punjab State Baseball Championship held at Shahi Sports stadium in Samrala.

Girls team representing Ludhiana in Senior Punjab State Baseball Championship. (HT Photo)
The team defeated Gurdaspur by 12-2. The match for the third position was held between Amritsar and Ropar, wherein the former defeated the latter by 6-4. A total of 12 teams participated in the championship.

As many as 12 teams from different districts of Punjab, including Moga Ludhiana, Ferozepur Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, Bathinda, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar, Mansa, Malerkotla participated in the tournament.

punjab patiala amritsar jalandhar sangrur malerkotla bathinda samrala gurdaspur ferozepur ropar ludhiana fatehgarh sahib mansa
