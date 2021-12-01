Ludhiana: Guest faculty protest against Punjab govt

Guest faculty lecturers extended their support to the Punjab Government College Guest Faculty and Assistant Professors Association in its protest against the Punjab government and higher education department on Tuesday. To mark their protest, they distributed lollipops among people and alleged that the government is giving them “lollipops” instead of addressing their issues.

They are demanding regularisation of 962 guest faculty lecturers who have been working in government colleges in the state for the past several years. They slammed Punjab education minister Pargat Singh for not addressing their issues and shouted slogans against the Congress government. They also stated that Punjab has become a state where all sections are unhappy with the present Government.

Professor Jaswinder Singh said that the Government has been giving assurances to them and making false promises to them. They will continue their protest till the government fulfil their demands.