Ludhiana: Gurdwara head, 6 aides held for assaulting 17-year-old boy

The police here arrested the head of a local gurdwara in Raikot along with his six aides for allegedly holding a 17-year-old volunteer at the shrine captive and assaulting him for four hours on Saturday after they suspected him of stealing his mobile phone. Sub-inspector Surjit Singh, SHO at Hathur police station that all the accused have been arrested. (iStock)

A video of the men thrashing the boy, who is from Uttar Pradesh, inside gurdwara Nanaksar Thath in Kamalpur village in Raikot went viral on social media. The accused had captured the incident in their mobile phones.

According to police, the accused suspected the boy of stealing a mobile phone. They also tossed his turban.

The men then dropped the victim at Mehal Kalan village and dropped him at his brother’s house. They also threatened him to not to make a complaint against them.

The Hathur Police lodged an FIR against gurdwara head Surinder Singh, his aides Babbal Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Harman Singh, Shamsher Singh, Gurjit Singh and Daljit Singh. The police rushed the victim to civil hospital in Jagraon.

Sub-inspector Surjit Singh said that the victim was staying in the gurdwara for a long time, while his brother is a driver in Mehal Kalan village.

“The incident occurred on September 18. The victim told police that he along with the accused went to the house of Dehlon resident Daljit Singh for a ‘paath’. After returning to the gurdwara, the accused started thrashing him with sticks and rods, accusing him of stealing a mobile phone from the house of Daljit Singh. He pleaded innocent, but the accused did not listen to him and kept on assaulting him,”said the SHO.

The SHO added that an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 355(assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person, otherwise than on grave and sudden provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

Kaustubh Sharma, inspector general of police (IG, Ludhiana range), said that he came to know about the incident after the video went viral on a social networking site and ordered a probe. He said that he was shocked to discover that the boy has been without proper treatment for five days.

