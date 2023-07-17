Ludhiana health department starts door-to-door survey in flood-hit areas

In the wake of recent floods, the health department initiated door-to-door health survey across various parts of the district on Monday. The primary objective of this campaign is to safeguard the residents from water and mosquito-borne diseases prevalent in flood-affected areas. Teams of the health department during a house-to-house survey in one of the flood-affected areas in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

To raise awareness among the local populace, the health department has taken proactive measures. Medical teams have been deployed to disseminate vital information on disease prevention and promote hygiene practices. Notably, medical camps have been set up in the vicinity of Jail Road near Dharmapura and Tajpur, catering to the healthcare needs of the vulnerable communities in these areas. Patients in need of medical attention were promptly examined, diagnosed, and provided with necessary medications.

Civil surgeon Dr. Hitinder Kaur further stated that this ongoing campaign would be executed uninterruptedly, aiming to mitigate the risks associated with disease outbreaks in flood-affected regions. The civil surgeon emphasised the importance of consuming clean, boiled water for drinking purposes, as it significantly reduces the likelihood of waterborne illnesses. Additionally, the public was advised to practice regular hand washing with soap to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. It was strongly advised against consuming food items that had been soaked in floodwater.

The health department also issued a clear directive for individuals experiencing symptoms such as fever or diarrhoea to seek medical attention at government health facilities. By promptly identifying and treating such cases, the department aims to prevent the escalation of health issues among the affected population.

As the campaign progresses, it is expected to yield insights into the overall health conditions of the flood-affected areas, enabling the health department to tailor its response effectively.