Ludhiana health department teams identify dengue breeding ground at residential society

The local health officials found three breeding grounds for dengue-causing mosquitoes at Omaxe apartments, Pakhowal road, during an inspection on Thursday. Health department officials found three breeding grounds for mosquitoes at Omaxe apartments, Pakhowal road. (File)

The larvae of Aedes mosquito, which causes dengue, were found at three places at the resonation society, according to district epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang.

“We found larvae samples in the swimming pool, which had around half feet deep standing water, in the air cooler of the security guard’s room, and the basin of the fountain,” Narang said.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra, has written to the district administration to ask the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) concerned to take further action.

According to the letter, dengue cases were being reported from the residential society regularly, following which an inspection was carried out to identify breeding grounds.

“Special visit was made (to the residential society). Water was accumulated in the swimming pool built in Omaxe flat, in which dengue positive larvae were found. Larvae were found in one cooler and in the water vessel (the fountain basin) was formed larvae were found in large quantities. Which is the main reason for the increase in dengue fever cases,” the letter read.

Mohindra said he had not yet heard back from the district administration regarding the action taken in the matter.

So far, this year 423 cases of dengue have been reported in the district. Most of these cases have been reported in urban areas. 253 cases were registered in urban areas, while only 170 were reported in rural areas.

Besides, 998 suspected cases of dengue have also been reported.