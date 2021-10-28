Ludhiana: Infra push to tackle soaring dengue cases

Surge in dengue cases has prompted authorities to revamp the health infrastructure to tackle eventualities.

The apheresis machine at the Ludhiana civil hospital that had been lying defunct for nearly four years is all set to be made operational as the management has roped in an engineer to fix the snag.

An apheresis machine separates blood received from donors into its various components like plasma, platelets and white and red blood cells. The machine bought for ₹42 lakh in 2011 has not been in working condition since 2017.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Amarjeet Kaur said, “It is a very effective machine and fresh white blood cells extracted from the donor and administered to the patients show great results. However, due many hiccups, there were no takers for the procedure. Firstly, overhead cost of the procedure was roughly about ₹9,000 and then the persons opting for the procedure had to look for donors. Majority of the patients opted for white blood cells available with the blood bank. Due lack of usage, the machine faced maintenance issues. However, we have roped in an engineer and hopefully it will start functioning again.”

‘Rising cases also indicator of more testing’

The dengue cases, which were under control till September, have spiraled in the month of October.

As many as 643 dengue cases have been reported in the district in the past 25 days whereas the month of September saw 151 cases of mosquito bite. While 23 cases were registered in August, eight were logged in July and two in June.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said the rising cases were also an indicator of more testing.

“Soon after taking charge, I had convened a meeting of private hospital authorities and members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), asking them to share the details of patients who were turning positive in enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), a parameter to detect dengue. There is no point in holding the information. It should be known so that timely intervention could be made and preventive measures be taken to avoid further spreading of the infection,” the doctor added.

124 beds earmarked for dengue patients

In the wake of rising cases of dengue, the health department has increased the number of beds in government hospital across the district.

According to civil surgeon Dr SP Singh, a total of 124 beds have been dedicated to dengue patients. In civil hospital alone, the number of beds has been increased from 12 to 27.