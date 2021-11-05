Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Kin of road mishap victims stage protest during Manpreet Badal’s event
Ludhiana: Kin of road mishap victims stage protest during Manpreet Badal’s event

The kin were protesting outside Manpreet Badal’s event site, demanding action against the accused and financial help for the treatment of the victims of a road mishap in Ludhiana
Kin of victims involved in a three-wheeler accident staging a protest in Ludhiana’s Millerganj on Friday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 11:16 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Relatives of seven road mishap victims staged a protest outside Vishwakarma temple in Ludhiana’s Millarganj during a state-level function to commemorate birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma on Friday.

They were demanding action against the accused and financial help for the treatment of the victims.

As finance and taxation minister Manpreet Singh Badal was the chief guest at the function, police did not allow the families to reach the venue.

The protesters alleged that Congress workers had also manhandled them for agitating.

Prahlad Kumar, a relative of the victim, stated that a Hyundai i20 car had hit a three-wheeler with seven passengers, including two children and the driver, outside Basti Jodhewal police station on October 31.

In the mishap all occupants of the three-wheeler had suffered injuries, he added.

Kumar added that two occupants of the car, who were in inebriated condition, had also thrashed one of the injured Vijay Kumar, when he tried to make a call to his relatives, and broke his mobile phone.

When the victim resisted, the accused deliberately hit him with their car, he said. Vijay has suffered multiple fractures in his legs and arms, the protesting relative added.

The Daresi police had registered an FIR three days after the incident when a protest was staged by the victims’ relatives, Kumar said.

Later, the accused was released on bail, he added.

Kumar said the victims were rushed to a private hospital and were unable to bear their medical expenses as most of them were labourers.

