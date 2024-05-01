 Ludhiana: Kunal Pal Hospital owner booked for issuing fake medical certificates - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Kunal Pal Hospital owner booked for issuing fake medical certificates

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 02, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Accused Rajinder asserted that he was innocent and would appeal against the FIR; he alleged that the complainant had tried to blackmail him and when he refused to give him money, he filed a complaint with a doctored video

The Model Town police have registered a first-information report (FIR) against the owner of Kunal Pal Hospital for allegedly issuing fake medical certificates in exchange for money.

According to the complaint, Gurjeet Singh of Hawas village, he conducted a sting operation on August 20 last year (HT Photo)
According to the complaint, Gurjeet Singh of Hawas village, he conducted a sting operation on August 20 last year (HT Photo)

Rajinder Mani Pal, the owner of the hospital located at Model Town extension, was caught on the camera in a sting operation by a local. The investigations have found that Rajinder does not have a medical degree, and was issuing the certificates by forging signatures of another doctor who was not even employed at the hospital.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The accused is only a matriculate, or Class 10 pass out. The FIR has been lodged after the civil surgeon moved a complaint to the commissioner of police after conducting an inquiry.

Accused Rajinder asserted that he was innocent and would appeal against the FIR. He alleged that the complainant had tried to blackmail him and when he refused to give him money, he filed a complaint with a doctored video.

He claimed that the inquiry conducted by the health department was “one-sided”.

According to the complaint, Gurjeet Singh of Hawas village, he conducted a sting operation on August 20 last year. The owner was caught on camera posing as a doctor and issuing a certificate in the name of another doctor.

Singh asked the owner that he had to appear in a Bihar court and wanted a fake health certificate to prove that he was not fit to travel. The accused charged 10,000 for the certificate in back-date and prepared it by attaching someone else’s reports.

Singh said that he found out through others that this hospital was making fake certificates and decided to expose it. Later, he approached the civil surgeon’s office and submitted the video with a complaint.

The civil surgeon had formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter. The panel found that the doctor, in whose name the certificate was issued, did not work at the hospital and the owner had impersonated the doctor.

When the inquiry team approached the doctor whose name was used to make the certificate, he said that he had not even heard of the hospital in question.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh said that the said person was running the hospital without a license and used to rope in doctors on an ad hoc basis.

He said that the doctor whose name was used was a surgeon working at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ravinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 192 (fabricating false evidence), 193 (false evidence), 197 (prosecution of Judges and public servants), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 34 of National Medical Commission Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

The ASI added that the accused might have issued such certificates to other people who had misused them. The police will try to trace all such fake certificates, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On