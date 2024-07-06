 Ludhiana launches ‘bhikhya ton sikhya tak’ to rehabilitate child beggers - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana launches ‘bhikhya ton sikhya tak’ to rehabilitate child beggers

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 06, 2024 10:14 PM IST

The aim is to chalk out a road map to resolve the issue of child begging, get those children off the streets and educate them or enhance their vocational skills and talent, said Ludhiana deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney

To get child beggars off the streets and to help them with mainstream education, and vocational skills, the district administration has launched “Bhikhya ton sikhya tak’ programme in Ludhiana. Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney conducted a meeting with the members of different NGOs and government departments on Friday.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney during a meeting with NGOs and government department officials in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney during a meeting with NGOs and government department officials in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The aim is to chalk out a road map to resolve the issue of child begging, get those children off the streets and educate them or enhance their vocational skills/talent. Members of different NGOs, including Jeet Foundation, Initiators of Change, Switch for Change, Helping Hands and City Needs among others, participated in the meeting.

District development fellow (DDF) Amber Bandopadhyay, district child protection officer (DCPO) Rashmi Saini and Red Cross Society secretary Navneet Joshi were also present in the meeting and deliberated upon the steps to be taken under this project.

The officials said the aim is to bring children out of the practice of begging, get them off the streets and enrol them in schools to connect them with mainstream society. They emphasised the need to find the root causes of this problem and to chalk out an effective strategy.

DC Sawhney said the meeting was held to bring different NGOs and government departments to a single platform so that collective efforts can be put into achieving the target. Positive discussions were held and suggestions were given by members of the NGOs.

Ludhiana launches 'bhikhya ton sikhya tak' to rehabilitate child beggers
© 2024 HindustanTimes
