Ludhiana logs five more Covid cases

As many as five persons were found infected with the Covid virus in the district on Saturday
Of the active Covid cases in Ludhiana, 58 are in home isolation, ten are admitted at private hospitals and one at government hospital. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

At present, the district has 69 active cases, of which 58 are in home isolation, ten are admitted at private hospitals and one at government hospital.

Currently, one patient is on ventilator support. The total deaths due to Covid-19 in the district has increased to 2,273.

Saturday, February 26, 2022
