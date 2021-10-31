Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man assaults 10-year-old, his grandparents over tussle among kids
Ludhiana man assaults 10-year-old, his grandparents over tussle among kids

Following a scuffle between children, a Phullanwal resident allegedly slammed a 10-year-old boy against a wall and thrashed his grandparents, police said on Saturday
The 10-year-old boy was slammed against a wall, while his grandparents were assaulted when they intervened. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 02:19 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Following a scuffle between children, a Phullanwal resident allegedly slammed a 10-year-old boy against a wall and thrashed his grandparents, police said on Saturday.

Grandfather of the boy, a former armyman, suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a hospital. The Sadar police have booked Dilpreet Singh alias Babbal. According to the victim, the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The FIR has been lodged by Harjinder Kaur, 55, who said her grandson Ram Meet had a scuffle with some children. “As Ram Meet entered home, Dilpreet, father of one of the children, followed him and started abusing everyone,” she added.

The woman alleged that the accused slammed her grandson against a wall. “When we intervened, Dilpreet Singh thrashed me and my husband Asa Ram, 65, too,” she added.

The accused managed to flee from the spot, the complainant said.

ASI Gurpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against Dilpreet Singh.

The doctors in their report mentioned that the injury on the head of the elderly person was serious in nature, he added.

A hunt is on to nab the accused, he added.

Sunday, October 31, 2021
