Ludhiana man dies, pregnant wife injured as speeding bus hits scooter

In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man was killed and his pregnant wife suffered injuries after a speeding bus hit a scooter near Jalandhar Bypass on Monday, officials said. Rahul Sharma, the victim (HT Photo)

Officials added that while the man died on the spot, his wife was rushed to a hospital. She suffered a fracture in her leg and other injuries.

After the mishap, onlookers nabbed the bus driver, who was reportedly under influence of liquor. A first-information report (FIR) was registered against the accused at the Salem Tabri police station.

The victim was identified as Rahul Sharma of Haibowal. His wife Priyanka is admitted to a hospital where her condition is stated as stable.

According to the onlookers, as the couple reached Eldeco colony near Jalandhar Bypass, a speeding bus hit their scooter. The impact of the collision was such that the man died on the spot. The driver of the bus tried to escape by leaving the vehicle behind but the pedestrians nabbed him. He was later handed over to the police.

The victim’s mother, Kanta, said the duo was going to the bank to fetch a passbook at the time of the incident. Minutes after they left the house, she received the information about the incident.

The victim has a three-year-old daughter and Priyanka was pregnant with their second child.

Out on an errand, 18-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Ludhiana In yet another incident, an 18-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and run as an unidentified vehicle hit her near Dhandhari, officials said. They added that the girl was crossing the road at the time of the incident.

The victim was identified as Rinku of Dhandhari. She was going to get a block of ice for her home and was crossing the road when an unidentified vehicle hit her.

The Kanganwal police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot. The police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the unidentified driver of the vehicle.