Ludhiana: Man, female aide held with 200 gm heroin, 2.80 lakh drug money

A 23-year-old man and his 50-year-old female aide were arrested after the CIA staff of Ludhiana police recovered 200 gm heroin and ₹2.80 lakh drug money from their vehicle during checking.

The accused, identified as Sahil, 23, of Sanjay Gandhi Colony and Sunita Rani, 50, a widow residing in Guru Ram Das Colony of Bhamian Khurd, were allegedly going to deliver a consignment when they were nabbed. Police have seized the Hyundai i-10 grand car used in the crime,

Inspector Parveen Randev, in-charge at CIA Staff 2, said the accused were caught when they were crossing the Guru Ram Das Colony.

“When the team stopped him for checking, Sahil introduced the woman as his mother, hoping to evade checking. He later confessed that he thought that cops won’t check vehicles having women passengers,” said the inspector.

The cop further said that the woman agreed to accompany Sahil as she is a widow and has no source of income. “She had started accompanying Sahil for delivering drug consignments about three years ago,” said the inspector.

Sahil, a factory worker, had previously been arrested by the Doraha police on January 26, 2019, after 30 gm heroin was recovered from his possession. He got out on bail on March 13, 2019 and got back to the crime.

A case under Sections 21B, 61 and 85 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at Jamalpur police station. Police produced the accused in the court on Monday following which they were sent to two-day police custody for questioning.