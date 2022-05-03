Ludhiana | Man kills friend in cold blood, dumps chopped body parts in canal; arrested
A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hacking his friend to death with an axe and dumping his body parts in Sidhwan Canal. The accused, identified as Mohammad Mehfooz of Kairana of Shamli of Uttar Pradesh, had committed the crime with an intention to pocket ₹25,000 that the victim was carrying.
The murder took place on the intervening night of April 18 and 19, but the accused was arrested on Monday after a friend, to whom he had revealed the incident, informed the victim’s family members.
Police have fished out a leg and an arm of the victim from the canal with the help of divers.
Chopped body into 10 parts
Tibba station house officer, inspector Ranbir Singh said the victim, Islam, 30, was a trader based in Jalalabad. On April 18, he had come to Ludhiana to purchase readymade garments for his shop, and was staying at the accused’s house in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar.
The accused, who works a street vendor, came to know that Islam was carrying a large amount of cash. “With an intention to grab the money, he hacked the victim to death with an axe and chopped the body into 10 pieces. He then dumped the body parts in the canal near Shimlapuri,” said the SHO.
Later, when the victim’s family members were unable to contact him, they rang up the accused, who told them that the former had already left his house.
How the crime came to fore
The SHO said the accused had confessed to the crime in front of his friend Mohammad Naved, who further informed Islam’s family members. The family members then lodged a police complaint and an FIR was registered on the statement of the victim’s brother, Mehboob of Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh.
The accused was arrested immediately and a leg and arm of the victim were fished out of the canal based on the information he provided to police. Search is on for rest of the body parts, the cops added.
The victim is survived by his wife and two children.
-
Ludhiana | All party councillors led by mayor seek action against AAP MLA Chhina
All party councillors led by mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu on Monday met commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma seeking action against Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Ludhiana south) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and Chhina's supporters for trespassing, stealing stamp of deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur Shimlapuri, along with other government documents from her office. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the behaviour of the MLA is not acceptable.
-
Ludhiana MC snaps water and sewerage connections of seven colonies
Initiating a drive to snap the illegal water and sewerage connections of colonies located outside and within the municipal corporation's limit, the Zone-D team of MC snapped the connections of seven colonies on Monday. MC commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal, on April 28, conducted a meeting with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies in the presence of additional commissioner Rishipal.
-
World asthma day: Teachers must be trained to handle kids with asthma, says doc
Considering the rise in the percentage of children getting afflicted with asthma and allergy, the doctors have suggested the school staff, particularly teachers, to get trained in handling such children. Allergy troubles people of other age groups also particularly those above 50 years of age. Association of International Doctors, secretary general, Dr Abhishek Shukla said that family members should keep a watch if elderly have any discomfort in breathing which is one of the significant signs of the initiation of the problem.
-
Ludhiana Central Jail: 9 cell phones recovered from 4 inmates
The staff of Ludhiana Central Jail recovered nine mobile phones from three undertrials and one convict during special checking on Sunday. Assistant jail superintendent, Complainant Sukhpal Siingh, said the mobile phones were recovered from undertrials Karamjit Singh, Karan Singh, Harjit Singh and a convict Jaswinder Singh. A case under Sections 42, 45 and 52 A (1) of Prison Act has been registered at Division Number 7 police station.
-
Ludhiana civil surgeon urges residents to get inoculated
While out of the 5,36,808 fully inoculated population aged between 45 to 59 years, as many as 1,157 have received their booster dose. Similarly, of the 3,08,148 fully vaccinated people aged 60 and above, 27,614 have received their precaution dose. As per communique issued on Monday, Covid vaccination drive is going on across the district under the supervision of civic surgeon Dr SP Singh.
