Ludhiana | Man kills friend in cold blood, dumps chopped body parts in canal; arrested

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hacking his friend to death with an axe and dumping his body parts in Sidhwan Canal. The accused, identified as Mohammad Mehfooz of Kairana of Shamli of Uttar Pradesh, had committed the crime with an intention to pocket ₹25,000 that the victim was carrying.

The murder took place on the intervening night of April 18 and 19, but the accused was arrested on Monday after a friend, to whom he had revealed the incident, informed the victim’s family members.

Police have fished out a leg and an arm of the victim from the canal with the help of divers.

Chopped body into 10 parts

Tibba station house officer, inspector Ranbir Singh said the victim, Islam, 30, was a trader based in Jalalabad. On April 18, he had come to Ludhiana to purchase readymade garments for his shop, and was staying at the accused’s house in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar.

The accused, who works a street vendor, came to know that Islam was carrying a large amount of cash. “With an intention to grab the money, he hacked the victim to death with an axe and chopped the body into 10 pieces. He then dumped the body parts in the canal near Shimlapuri,” said the SHO.

Later, when the victim’s family members were unable to contact him, they rang up the accused, who told them that the former had already left his house.

How the crime came to fore

The SHO said the accused had confessed to the crime in front of his friend Mohammad Naved, who further informed Islam’s family members. The family members then lodged a police complaint and an FIR was registered on the statement of the victim’s brother, Mehboob of Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh.

The accused was arrested immediately and a leg and arm of the victim were fished out of the canal based on the information he provided to police. Search is on for rest of the body parts, the cops added.

The victim is survived by his wife and two children.