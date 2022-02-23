Ludhiana MC demolishes 11 illegal constructions in city

The municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday razed as many as 11 illegal commercial buildings that had come up in the run up to elections, in Zone A and D of the city.

As per officials, the illegal structures were constructed under political patronage, with a view to garner some votes.

They added that as the MC staff was busy with election duty, so they were not able to take action against these constrictions.

In Zone A, the team demolished three under-construction shops in Sardar Nagar near Sundar Nagar and four shops in Guru Vihar (Gehlewal). Similarly, in Zone D, the teams razed an illegal commercial construction in H-block of BRS Nagar, another one near Ishmeet Chowk and two in Ghumar Mandi area. The buildings were being constructed in violation of building bylaws, an official revealed.

Senior Town Planner (STP) SS Bindra said, “The demolition drive will continue in the coming days as well. MC will also expedite the process to recover dues from building owners who were to pay up challans issued for compoundable constructions (which can be regularised on payment of fee). If the owners fail to pay the regularisation fee, the buildings will be demolished.”