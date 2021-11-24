Ludhiana MC employees end protest after CM assures regularisation in 10 days

A day after chief minister Charanjit Channi announced the regularisation of contractual municipal corporation (MC) employees in the next 10 days, the Ludhiana MC employees’ union, Municipal Karamchari Dal, ended its protest outside civic body’s Zone-A office on Tuesday.

The employees have been protesting for the last eight working days and it was lifted after they were assured by mayor Balkar Sandhu that they will be regularised in 10 days, as announced by CM Channi.

Chairman of the union, Vijay Danav, demanded that apart from sweepers, the state should also regularise the sewermen. “We believe that the CM will fulfil his promise so that the employees do not have to raise an agitation again after 10 days,” said Danav.

Sandhu said that CM Channi has assured that 2,400 Ludhiana MC employees will be regularised in 10 days and the others will also be regularised in the coming time.

Mayor honoured by MC employees’ union

Meanwhile, members of another MC employees’ union - Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee, honoured Sandhu at the Zone-D office for taking up the matter of regularising MC employees at state level. The employees, led by chairman Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Sekhon also showered flower petals on Sandhu.