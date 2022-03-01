Ludhiana MC razes illegal constructions, encroachments
Cracking down on illegal construction, Ludhiana municipal corporation took action against five under- construction commercial buildings, two colonies and road encroachment on Monday.
An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Ghumar Mandi, Model Town Extension, and Rahon Road among other areas. In Zone D, the MC demolished the illegal second floor of a commercial building on College Road, sealed two commercial shops in Ghumar Mandi and on Chaar Khamba Road in Model Town, razed a colony in Jawaddi, and removed encroachment on a portion of the road by a home owner in Model Town Extension.
“The structures were constructed in violation of building bylaws or without taking required permissions from the MC,”an official said.
In Zone A, two illegal commercial buildings were demolished in Pratap Nagar and Narinder Nagar (Rahon Road), while an under-construction colony was razed at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Zone B.
Several illegal constructions had mushroomed across the city during the polls and complaints had been received from Gill Road, Model Town Extension, and Model Town-Jawaddi Road among other areas.
Assistant town planner MS Bedi said notices had been served to the owners of the illegal structures in the past, asking them to stop work. “However, as they continued with construction work, action was taken against them.”
The New Cycle Market Association, Gill Road, has been flagging illegal construction in the market for some time, and have lambasted the MC officials for turning a blind eye. However, building branch officials said construction work had been stopped and the owner had been asked to submit an affidavit saying no illegal construction will be carried out on the site.
