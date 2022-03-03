Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | MC razes six Illegal under-construction commercial buildings
Ludhiana | MC razes six Illegal under-construction commercial buildings

Citiing violation of the building by-laws and lack of permissions from the department, Ludhiana MC demolished six Illegal under-construction commercial buildings
Ludhiana MC demolishing an illegal under-construction commercial building in Haibowal area. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Continuing the drive against illegal constructions, the building branch of municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday demolished six illegal under-construction commercial buildings in Haibowal area.

Officials said the buildings were being constructed in violation of the building by-laws and without getting required permissions from the department.

Assistant town planner (ATP), MC Zone D, MS Bedi said the illegal activities came to fore during field inspections by the building inspectors and notices were served to the violators in the past. After their failure to stop the construction, action was taken and the buildings were demolished.

Notably, a large number of illegal constructions were witnessed in the city during the elections. Action against the violators was delayed as a majority of the staff was busy in election duty. The MC commenced a drive against the illegal constructions after polling was held on February 20.

