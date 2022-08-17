Ludhiana MC to conduct re-survey of properties to crack down on tax evaders
Failing to catch hold of over 86,000 property tax evaders— as per an estimate based on the GIS-based survey conducted in the city around seven years back— the municipal corporation (MC) has now decided to conduct a re-survey of properties across the city to ascertain the number of properties and tax violators.
The survey will be conducted under the project to install unique identification (UID) number plates outside properties under the Smart City Mission. A QR code will also be assigned to each and every property and all the details regarding the payment of taxes will be available online.
The MC has also been struggling to complete the UID number plates project in the city for the last five years. The last project turned out to be a failure as 4.36 lakh properties were identified under the project taken up through Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) in Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), but the plates could only be installed outside around 25,000 properties. The contract was then cancelled by the MC and a new project has been proposed under the Smart City Mission.
As per the previous survey, there were 4.36 lakh properties, including plots, in the city, but only around 3.50 lakh property owners have been paying the tax. In a bid to nab 86,000 remaining defaulters, the MC will now again be conducting a survey of properties in the city as the number of buildings have also increased in these years. The data collected will be uploaded online and cross checked to catch the defaulters.
MC superintendent Vivek Verma said a project has been prepared under the Smart City Mission and a re-survey would be held to cover all the properties. “The state department officials have proposed a few changes to reduce the cost of the project and after getting the final approval from the state, the project will be initiated. After the details of each and every property will be available with MC online, it will be easy for the department to catch the tax defaulters,” he added.
The fund-starved MC has been struggling to pay salaries to the staff, due to which the higher officials have been pushing the employees to expedite the recovery of dues from the residents/defaulters.
-
Rise in number of teens, young adults with non-alcoholic fatty liver
Dr Chetan Kalal, programme director of hepatology and transplant medicine, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, and also 16-year-old Sudha S, a Vile Parle resident doctor, said 30 per cent of his OPD patients suffer from non-alcoholic fatty liver. Dr Shankar Zanwar, gastroenterologist, Wockhardt Hospital-Mumbai Central, told HT, today most of the fatty liver cases are being picked up in the health check-ups. There are two kinds of fatty liver disease -- alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
-
Yogi seeks list of officers who refused to hear BJP workers’ pleas on public matters
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday sought a list of officers who allegedly refused to hear the pleas of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers on public matters, saying no one would be discriminated against. Yogi Adityanath said a list of such officers should be made available to him. He said that the work of any party or person should be done, if justified.
-
Ludhiana | PAU opens admission for 4-yr Btech Agricultural Engineering course
For the academic year 2022-23, Punjab Agricultural University has announced the dates for admission to four-year BTech Agricultural Engineering degree programme, run by the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology. Director extension education and dean, Ashok Kumar, College of Agricultural Engineering further informed that the interested students may follow the given link for counselling— https://ptu.admissions.nic.in/link/registration-for-btech-102-basis-1st-year-course-1st-round/— and further details can also be accessed from the PAU website. The college offers the programme with admission capacity of 82 seats besides masters and doctoral programmes.
-
Price of domestic PNG reduced by ₹2 from August 18 in Pune
Pune-based city gas distribution (CGD) company, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited, has reduced the selling price of domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by ₹2 per standard cubic meter in Pune city including Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi with effect from Thursday. Accordingly, MNGL has reduced retail price of PNG to ₹49.50 per standard cubic meter from an earlier price of ₹ 51.50/- per SCM.
-
Mohalla clinics in Ludhiana witness 43% rise in patient footfall on second day
The Aam Aadmi Clinics also referred to as mohalla clinics witnessed a 43% rise in the number of patients on their second day. While the mohalla clinic at Transport Nagar had 35 patients, Metro Road drew in 56, Chand Cinema 166, Kadwai Nagar 66, Focal Point 23, Dhandari Kalan 86, Raikot 40, Jagraon 80 and 72 patients visited the clinic at Khanna.
