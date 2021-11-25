Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC told to get quotations from BSNL for broadband at control and Command centre
chandigarh news

Ludhiana MC told to get quotations from BSNL for broadband at control and Command centre

With the municipal corporation (MC) working to establish a command and control centre in the city under Smart City Mission, the state-level technical committee has raised objection over quotations being invited only from private companies for hiring of a broadband service provider under the project; the committee has directed the MC to get the quotation from BSNL also before hiring the service provider and compare the rates
MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal during a meeting with officials from Ludhiana Smart City Limited on Wednesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal during a meeting with officials from Ludhiana Smart City Limited on Wednesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the municipal corporation (MC) working to establish a command and control centre in the city under Smart City Mission, the state-level technical committee has raised objection over quotations being invited only from private companies for hiring of a broadband service provider under the project.

The committee has directed the MC to get the quotation from BSNL also before hiring the service provider and compare the rates.

The matter was also discussed during a meeting of the city-level technical committee of Ludhiana Smart City Limited held at MC’s Zone-D office on Wednesday. Under this project, the MC will be taking over the maintenance of cameras installed under the safe city project.

During the meeting, required approvals were also given for relaying synthetic track in Guru Nanak stadium, establishing vertical garden around piers of southern bypass flyovers etc. The agenda will now be forwarded to the state-level technical committee for final approvals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out