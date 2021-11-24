Ludhiana: MLA Talwar inaugurates storm sewer project

MLA from Ludhiana east constituency, Sanjay Talwar, inaugurated the project to install a storm sewer line at Chandigarh Road on Monday. The work is being taken up to prevent waterlogging on the road during monsoon.

The line will be installed from Police Lines Chowk on Chandigarh Road to Buddha Nullah point on Tajpur Road via Sector 32. The project will be taken up at a cost of ₹5 crore and deadline of three months has been fixed for its completion. Councillors Vanit Bhatia, Kuldeep Janda and Umesh Sharma among others were also present.

Residents of Chandigarh Road and adjoining areas of Sectors 39 and 32 had previously raised a hue and cry over choked sewer lines and waterlogging during the monsoons. Traffic jams are also witnessed on the road and residents face difficulties in even stepping out of their houses. A few residents had also forwarded a complaint to the chief minister’s office in the past.

Premjit Singh, a resident of sector 39, said the accumulated rain and sewer water even enters the houses and parks in the area, resulting in unhygienic conditions. Despite repeated complaints being submitted with the authorities and CM’s office in the past, the authorities have failed to resolve the issue, he added.

MLA Talwar said that the sewer lines get choked due to dumping of dyeing industry waste in the MC sewer. After completion of the project, the accumulated rain water will be dumped into the Buddha Nullah through the storm sewer line, he added.