Ludhiana: Music studio catches fire, woman, pet dog suffocate to death

A 21-year-old woman along with their pet dog died of suffocation after a music studio on the first floor of their house in Hargobind Nagar caught fire due to a short circuit at the wee hours on Wednesday. The Division number 3 police officials reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Her mother had a narrow escape as she had gone to the kitchen to prepare tea minutes before the mishap.

The Division number 3 police officials reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police sent the body to the civil hospital for postmortem.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhjot Kaur Sheena, a post graduate student who used to help her cousin at her restaurant.

Sheena’s father Kanwaljit Singh owns a garment shop. As their house was under renovation, his daughter Sheena, his wife and a pet dog used to sleep in music studio on the first floor of the house, while he along with his son Rajan used to sleep on the ground floor.

Singh added that his wife woke up at the wee hours on Wednesday and went to the kitchen to make tea. Meanwhile, the studio caught flames following an explosion in the electricity wires. His daughter and pet dog were trapped in the studio. They tried to come out of the studio, but failed.

He alleged that despite repeated calls, the fire brigade teams did not reach on time. He with the help of neighbours threw water using buckets to douse the flames, but his daughter and the dog could not be saved.

Sub-inspector Amritpal Singh, SHO at Division number 3 police, stated that the police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC and handed over the body to the family postmortem.

