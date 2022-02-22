Ludhiana: Narrow escape for 8-year-old girl as cylinder catches fire

An eight-year-old girl had a narrow escape after a gas cylinder caught fire while she was heating up food at her home in Kot Mangal Singh area on Monday.

The girl was alone at home when the incident took place. Neighbours had rushed to her rescue after they found smoke billowing out of the house.

As per information, the girl’s mother, who is a labourer in a factory, was at work when the incident took place. Aman, a resident of the area, said that after the cylinder caught fire, the girl did not raise the alarm, and remained inside the house.

The gas cylinder that caught fire in Kot Mangal Singh area in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

“Fortunately, the cylinder did not explode; otherwise the damage would have been more as the house is located in a congested area. There were four other cylinders in the building at the time,” said Aman, while adding that the neighbours had tried to douse the flames with water buckets before the fire brigade reached the spot.

Leading fireman Vijay said the flames were brought under control within minutes and no casualty was reported from the spot. The street where the incident took place is close to Atam Nagar MLA Simarjit Bains’ house.

Fire reported at paper napkin unit, plastic scrap godown; no casualties

Two fire mishaps were reported on Monday morning -- the first at a paper napkin manufacturing unit in Chander Nagar and the other at a plastic scrap godown in Dhandari Khurd.

As per fire department officials, both incidents were reported around 6.30am and firefighters from different fire stations rushed to the spot.

Leading fireman Rajinder Singh said the employees at the paper napkin factory stated that the fire broke out due to short-circuit after they turned on the main power supply switch. The labourers came out safely while the firefighting operations continued for around two hours.

Meanwhile, the plastic scrap unit was closed when the fire broke out and the reason behind the fire is uncertain. Singh said that fire tenders from Gill road, Focal Point and central fire station near railway station were rushed to the spot. The firefighting operation concluded at around 10am and no casualty or injury was reported from any of these spots.