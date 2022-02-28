Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | National Science Week celebrations conclude at PAU
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | National Science Week celebrations conclude at PAU

Competitions such as slogan writing, mimicry, skit, scientific poem, song recitation and scientific essay writing were held during the past three days of National Science Week celebrations at PAU in Ludhiana
Students with awards on the last day of National Science Week celebrations at PAU in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Students with awards on the last day of National Science Week celebrations at PAU in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 11:48 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The National Science Week ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations concluded at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday.

Competitions such as slogan writing, mimicry, skit, scientific poem, song recitation and scientific essay writing were held during the past three days. The winners of different competitions were awarded with prizes and certificates.

Jatinder Kaur Arora, director, Punjab State Council of Science and Technology, Chandigarh, exhorted the youth to epitomise the true spirit of science and pursue career in science stream as its’ significance in the modern era is increasing day by day.

RK Setia, an expert from Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), threw light on space shuttle programme and highlighted the role of PRSC.

GS Butter, additional director, extension education, was invited as a chief guest.

TS Riar, additional director, communication, delivered a lecture on the role of literature in science communication. He said, “PAU has been playing a key role in communicating scientific cultivation practices through its farm publications (offline and online) as well as virtual tools (during corona).”

Anil Sharma, co-ordinator, shared intricacies of effective development of scientific video, illustration, drama and new dimensions of communication.

During the programme, exhibition on scientific books was put up, scientific absurd plays and jingles were screened, and visits to Green Revolution Museum, Agri-Meteorology laboratory and observatory were organised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out