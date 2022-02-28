Ludhiana | National Science Week celebrations conclude at PAU
The National Science Week ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations concluded at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday.
Competitions such as slogan writing, mimicry, skit, scientific poem, song recitation and scientific essay writing were held during the past three days. The winners of different competitions were awarded with prizes and certificates.
Jatinder Kaur Arora, director, Punjab State Council of Science and Technology, Chandigarh, exhorted the youth to epitomise the true spirit of science and pursue career in science stream as its’ significance in the modern era is increasing day by day.
RK Setia, an expert from Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), threw light on space shuttle programme and highlighted the role of PRSC.
GS Butter, additional director, extension education, was invited as a chief guest.
TS Riar, additional director, communication, delivered a lecture on the role of literature in science communication. He said, “PAU has been playing a key role in communicating scientific cultivation practices through its farm publications (offline and online) as well as virtual tools (during corona).”
Anil Sharma, co-ordinator, shared intricacies of effective development of scientific video, illustration, drama and new dimensions of communication.
During the programme, exhibition on scientific books was put up, scientific absurd plays and jingles were screened, and visits to Green Revolution Museum, Agri-Meteorology laboratory and observatory were organised.
