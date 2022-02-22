Ludhiana | National Science Week commences at PAU

As part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, to mark the 75th year of Independence, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is organising National Science Week, which commenced on Tuesday.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Government of India (GoI). Punjab state council of science and technology is the nodal agency in the state and Jalandhar, Amritsar and Ludhiana have been selected to celebrate the week.

In her inaugural address, chief guest Dr Sandeep Bains, dean, Postgraduate Studies and Dean, College of Community Science, said that the National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 every year with an aim to encourage youth to pursue science and be fascinated by the accomplishments of Nobel Laureate (Physics) CV Raman and other scientists.

“Scientific and technical knowledge allows us to study and predict nature through scientific methods. In view of the major global challenges such as climate change, water scarcity and biodiversity, it is important to understand the language of science in order to contribute to the field significantly,” she said.

On the first day, cartoon and poster making competitions were organised in which students from different educational institutions of the district participated. An exhibition, showcasing the achievements of renowned scientists, has also been put up on the university campus.

Additional director communication TS Riar said it is essential for students of universities and schools to understand the role of science and communication in their daily life.

Coordinator Anil Sharma said that week-long celebrations will include different competitions, lectures by eminent scientists, screening of films and plays, plantation drive, field and laboratory visits.