Ludhiana: NGO stages symbolic protest against MC over illegal constructions

Slamming the Ludhiana MC’s building branch for not taking action against illegal constructions in the city, members of Yuva, an NGO, staged a symbolic protest outside the civic body’s Zone B office near Shingar cinema
As per the NGO, they have submitted multiple complaints with the Ludhiana MC over illegal constructions, but to no avail. (Representative image)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:52 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Slamming the municipal corporation’s building branch for not taking action against illegal constructions in the city, members of Yuva, an NGO, staged a symbolic protest outside the civic body’s Zone B office near Shingar cinema. They lit candles and diyas outside the office in a bid to wake the authorities from their deep slumber.

President of the NGO, Kumar Gaurav, accused the assistant town planner (ATP) and other officials of the building branch of adopting corrupt practices. “The officials have adopted corrupt practices and no action is taken against unauthorised constructions. We will also file a complaint against the same with the local bodies department,” said Gaurav.

Gaurav said that he has submitted repeated complaints against illegal constructions in areas falling under Zone A and B including Sundar Nagar, Meena Bazar Chowk and Tajpur Road, but they have turned a deaf ear.

Despite attempts to reach ATP of Zone B, Kuljit Mangat, he was not available for comments.

Tuesday, November 02, 2021
