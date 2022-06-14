Ludhiana | Officials directed to ensure cleaning of road gullies before onset of monsoon

Mayor Balkar Sandhu and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting over monsoon preparedness with the civic body officials at the MC’s Zone-A office on Monday.

The officials were directed to ensure cleaning of the Buddha Nullah and strengthening of nullah banks to prevent overflowing before the monsoon hits the city. The staff has also been asked to arrange sandbags to stop sewage from entering streets in case the nullah overflows.

Further, directions were issued to ensure cleaning of road gullies across the city to avoid waterlogging on roads.

To increase the capacity of internal drains to carry the rainwater, Aggarwal directed the officials to ensure removal of silt/waste from these drains moving through different parts of the city.

To arrange 2,500 manhole covers

Also, the concerned staff has been asked to arrange portable generators and flood lights in the low-lying areas of the city where waterlogging is witnessed. Pumps are used to pump out the accumulated rainwater. Also, the officials have been asked to arrange 2,500 manhole covers and replace the broken ones before the onset of rainy season to prevent accidents on waterlogged roads.

Sandhu said a flood control room would also be established in the coming days.