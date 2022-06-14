Ludhiana | Officials directed to ensure cleaning of road gullies before onset of monsoon
Mayor Balkar Sandhu and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting over monsoon preparedness with the civic body officials at the MC’s Zone-A office on Monday.
The officials were directed to ensure cleaning of the Buddha Nullah and strengthening of nullah banks to prevent overflowing before the monsoon hits the city. The staff has also been asked to arrange sandbags to stop sewage from entering streets in case the nullah overflows.
Further, directions were issued to ensure cleaning of road gullies across the city to avoid waterlogging on roads.
To increase the capacity of internal drains to carry the rainwater, Aggarwal directed the officials to ensure removal of silt/waste from these drains moving through different parts of the city.
To arrange 2,500 manhole covers
Also, the concerned staff has been asked to arrange portable generators and flood lights in the low-lying areas of the city where waterlogging is witnessed. Pumps are used to pump out the accumulated rainwater. Also, the officials have been asked to arrange 2,500 manhole covers and replace the broken ones before the onset of rainy season to prevent accidents on waterlogged roads.
Sandhu said a flood control room would also be established in the coming days.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics