Ludhiana: On-farm exposure-cum-demo visit gives insights into precision livestock farming

In a bid to achieve sustainable agriculture in the field of animal sciences, ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI) Zone I, Ludhiana, in collaboration with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University, concluded a pioneering research-extension interface meet on precision livestock farming on Saturday. Participants at the Directorate of Livestock Farms, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

This two-day workshop focused on precision livestock farming, uniting experts, leaders and stakeholders to shape the future of farming.

The second day of the workshop featured presentations and discussions on climate-resilient livestock farming, efficient utilisation of crop residues, reproductive management and recent advancements in animal breeding that promote eco-friendly practices. An on-farm exposure-cum-demonstration visit provided participants with insights into precision livestock farming practices at the Directorate of Livestock Farms of the vet varsity.

The concluding day presented a panel discussion featuring experts, including ATARI director Parvender Sheoran, director of extension education P S Brar, director of clinics S S Randhawa, College of Animal Biotechnology dean YPS Malik, NDRI Karnal principal scientist Pawan Singh Dabas and Uttam Kumar Sinha, general manager of Verka Milk Plant, Mohali. Key stakeholders, like Sandeep Singh Randhawa from the Punjab Livestock Farmer’s Association and Harvinder Singh from the Pig Farmers’ Welfare Association, also participated.

During the concluding session, Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor SS Gosal lauded the workshop’s vision and highlighted the role of artificial intelligence, machine learning and biotechnology in the future of livestock farming to achieve precision and sustainability. Gosal emphasised the importance of replicating such exemplary events for other areas of excellence.

Parvender Sheoran, director of ICAR-ATARI, Ludhiana, expressed gratitude and concluded the event on a note of appreciation for the collaborative efforts in advancing precision livestock farming.